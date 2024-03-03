Texas’ Xavier Worthy breaks 40-yard dash record at NFL Combine

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Move on over, John Ross.

The NFL Scouting Combine is underway in Indianapolis, and prospects are showcasing their skills to 32 teams ahead of the draft.

Xavier Worthy has become a name to know at this year’s combine.

The Texas Longhorn has been talked about as a second-day selection, but he only improved his draft stock with a record-breaking 40-yard dash Saturday night.

All eyes were on Worthy even beforehand since he was widely considered the fastest receiver in this class. And he proved it.

His first attempt was a blazing 4.25. On his second attempt, he tied Ross’s record with an unofficial 4.22.

But when officials reviewed the run, they reduced his time by a hundredth of a second, making his official time 4.21, a new 40-yard dash record.

Some of the NFL’s biggest stars, including noted speeder Tyreek Hill, chimed in.

In his third and final season at Texas, Worthy posted career highs with 75 receptions for 1,014 yards. In his career, he had 197 catches for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Worthy’s bugaboos have been his small frame (he’s only 160 pounds) and his drop issues, but game-breaking speed like his could outweigh those negatives.

His Longhorns won the Big 12, which earned them a trip to the College Football Playoff, but they lost to Washington, Ross’s alma mater, in the Sugar Bowl. The Huskies eventually lost to Michigan, where Worthy initially committed.

Worthy was named to the Big 12 first team last season, his second such nod. He also made the first team in 2021 and the second team in 2022.

Ross was the ninth selection in the 2017 NFL Draft after his record-breaking performance. He beat former running back Chris Johnson, one of six to rush for 2,000 yards in a season, by two-hundredths of a second.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.