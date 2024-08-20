The 2024 college football season is finally here and betting lines have been released for opening weeks

I know it’s been hard to contain your emotions as the upcoming college football season felt as if it was drawing closer at a snails’ pace, but congratulations to you all, we are finally here.

For all of you betting fans that have been waiting for the first point spreads to be released for the upcoming appetizer between Florida State and Georgia Tech, well you can now smash that button on your favorite betting site and risk some of your rent money on the upcoming weekend.

But, luckily, it’s not just ‘week zero’. You can now start placing a few dollars on, as we now have the spreads for the first two weeks of the college football season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

So, let’s take a look at some of the biggest games for the opening weeks of the season, but please don’t lose your entire bankroll because you’ve been itching for action. Oh, and since some states are still behind on the times when it comes to online gambling, you might just have to call-up a friend in a state that allows it, but make sure you at least throw them a few bones for helping.

Here are some of the premier games for the opening two weeks, and how Vegas is feeling about the start of college football.

Florida State (-11) vs. Georgia Tech

The first ‘marquee’ matchup of the season is taking place in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, and while you might look at the Seminoles as the lock, don’t overlook the Yellow Jackets. This will certainly be the ‘eye test’ for Oregon State transfer DJ Uiagalelei, who is now leading Florida State in their quest to make the playoffs this season. And yes, the Seminoles have much better talent across the board. It would not surprise me to see Georgia Tech hang close in this one.

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key will have his Yellow Jackets ready to go, and starting quarterback Haynes King will be looking to make a splash in week zero. Maybe some of you are feeling lucky to start the season, but be careful with this spread.

Week Two Games Marquee Games Around College Football

Now, as we head into the first monster weekend of the season, we are lucky enough to have a number of matchups that will set the tone for the opening month of college football. So, here are the marquee games of the weekend, and don’t forget these lines can change, but usually not by much.

Georgia (-13) vs. Clemson (Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta)

One of the best teams in the country last season is set to make another run towards the playoffs in 2024, as Georgia lost at the worst possible time to Alabama in the SEC title game in 2023. The Bulldogs will return to Mercedes Benz Stadium, which is more like their second home these days, to play a Clemson team looking to change the narrative surrounding their program.

Having Carson Beck at quarterback once again, Kirby Smart will look to mix up the offense per usual. Can Clemson keep up on the scoreboard with Cade Klubnik leading the Tigers on offense? Maybe, but they will certainly need to find a way to give him enough time in the pocket. Look, we know what to expect from Georgia, it’s Clemson that I’m curious about. Maybe thirteen points is right on the mark.

2024 COLLEGE FOOTBALL RANKINGS: RJ YOUNG’S ULTIMATE 134

Miami (-2) @ Florida

The Hurricanes are headed into ‘The Swamp’ to take on a Florida team looking to make a statement in the season opener. We all know the storylines surrounding this Gators football team and head coach Billy Napier, but I’m interested to see how they stop Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who transferred from Washington State. I hate to call a season-opener a must win game, but both of these teams desperately need to start 2024 with a win.

Notre Dame @ Texas A&M (-2.5)

Oh my goodness, I don’t know if I could be more excited for this season-opener in College Station. A packed house of over 105,000 fans for a night game at Kyle Field is giving me goosebumps as I type this out. The Fighting Irish will have Duke transfer Riley Leonard leading the offense, while the Aggies are relying on Connor Weigman. The official start of the Mike Elko era at Texas A&M, while Marcus Freeman starts the 2024 season with high expectations for the season. We will certainly discuss this game more as kickoff approaches, but this one is shaping up to be a crazy one, deep in the heart of Texas.

LSU (-6) vs. USC (Las Vegas)

Heads up, Vegas, there are a bunch of crazy Cajuns headed your way for a good time. As LSU moves on from the Jayden Daniels era in Baton Rouge, Brian Kelly is handing the keys to Garrett Nussmeier to lead this LSU offense. And for Lincoln Riley, as Caleb Williams is now throwing passes for the Chicago Bears, its time for the Miller Moss show in Los Angeles. My biggest question surrounds both offenses, as they will look totally different from what we’ve seen over the past few seasons.

One of the other bigger concerns for LSU this season is the defense, and if Brian Kelly is ready to put that miserable mess of a 2023 season behind him. For the love of all that’s good, please allow Harold Perkins to be the playmaker that he is, in the right position. As for the Trojans, the Lincoln Riley era has certainly been a disappointment so far, and losing to LSU out of the gates will only add fuel to the fire, especially if the defense is atrocious. I’m really liking LSU in this one, but we’ll discuss this more next week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other Games Of Interest In Opening Two-Weeks

The second season for Deion Sanders at Colorado will begin on Thursday, August 29th, as the Buffaloes welcome North Dakota State to Boulder.

North Dakota State @ Colorado (-8.5)North Carolina @ Minnesota (-2.5)Penn State (-9.5) @ West VirginiaVirginia Tech (13.5) @ Vanderbilt

Trust me, i know there are countless other games on the slate that are worth betting on, but I’m sure you’ll find some nice parlays to play.

Congratulations on making it to the college football season, and enjoy the appetizer this weekend in Dublin between the Seminoles and Yellow Jackets.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.