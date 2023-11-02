The greatest long and short NASCAR track drivers of all time

The NASCAR Cup Series is a sport fueled by speed and skill. Since its start in 1949, the series has crowned numerous racing legends who have left an indelible mark on the sport.

With a rich history of competition on oval tracks across the United States, the list of past winners in the NASCAR Cup Series is a testament to the dedication, talent, and passion of these racing icons.

The NASCAR Cup Series is a treasure trove of racing history, and the past winners are the jewels in its crown. These champions, from Richard Petty to Jimmie Johnson, have transcended their sport to become true icons, inspiring generations of fans and racers.

These individuals accomplishments serve as a testament to the enduring spirit of competition and the pursuit of excellence that defines NASCAR. As the series continues to evolve, we can only anticipate more remarkable champions who will etch their names into NASCAR history.

Take a journey through time to revisit some of the most iconic winners of the NASCAR Cup Series from the past.

Richard Petty – “The King”

When it comes to NASCAR royalty, the name Richard Petty stands at the forefront. With an astonishing seven Cup Series championships under his belt, “The King” remains one of the most celebrated figures in NASCAR history.

His titles in 1964, 1967, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1975 and 1979 set the standard for excellence in stock car racing.

Dale Earnhardt – “The Intimidator”

Known as “The Intimidator,” Dale Earnhardt’s seven Cup Series championships are a testament to his fierce competitiveness and unmatched skill. His titles in 1980, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993 and 1994 solidified his legacy as one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history.

Tragically, Earnhardt’s life was cut short in a racing accident in 2001, but his impact on the sport remains immeasurable.

Jimmie Johnson – “Seven-Time”

Jimmie Johnson, often referred to as “Seven-Time,” joined the ranks of Petty and Earnhardt when he won seven Cup Series championships in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2016. Johnson’s remarkable consistency and adaptability made him a force to be reckoned with on the NASCAR circuit, and his legacy continues to inspire the next generation of racers.

Jeff Gordon – “Rainbow Warrior”

Jeff Gordon, the “Rainbow Warrior,” secured four Cup Series championships in 1995, 1997, 1998 and 2001. Gordon’s combination of raw talent and strategic racing acumen made him one of the most popular and successful drivers in NASCAR’s modern era.



Cale Yarborough

Cale Yarborough etched his name in NASCAR history with three consecutive championships in 1976, 1977 and 1978. His remarkable three-peat showcased his dominance on the track during an era of fierce competition.

Tony Stewart – “Smoke”

Nicknamed “Smoke,” Tony Stewart captured three Cup Series championships in 2002, 2005 and 2011. Stewart’s versatility and determination were key to his success, as he excelled on a variety of tracks.