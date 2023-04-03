The Rock teases potential WWE return against his relative Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been rumored to be making a WWE return to face off against his cousin Roman Reigns in what could be one of the most interesting matches in recent memory.

And while the noise around the potential had been quieted in the weeks and months leading up to WrestleMania 39, Johnson teased a possible confrontation with Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline faction in a video posted to his Twitter account after the first night of the event.

The Rock congratulated those involved in the first night of WrestleMania and gave a shoutout to his daughter, known as Ava Raine on NXT, for her performance at Stand & Deliver earlier in the day. As he addressed the performers in the ring, he made one interesting remark about Reigns and the rest of his family.

“It is in our blood and, who knows, maybe just maybe down the road, I’ll see you in person,” he said raising The People’s Eyebrow. “I’ll just leave it at that.”

The possibility of the two meeting has been brought up in the past. Reigns even commented on the potential in November 2021 before the Survivor Series premium live event.

“I don’t know if he wants it,” Reigns told Jimmy Fallon, adding that he would be open to a match. “That’s kind of something we do in our family as far as sports entertainment, professional wrestling, WWE. This is our platform. This is our family business.”

Reigns, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoa?i, is a part of the legendary Anoa’i wrestling family. The Rock and The Usos are his non-biological cousins while his immediate biological cousins include The Tonga Kid, Rikishi, Yokozuna and the late Umaga.

Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes on Sunday night.