These NFL teams need to pivot after Tom Brady falls off their radar

He was expected to be a highly sought-after free agent when the offseason opened in March, even at 46 years old. But Tom Brady is truly done with his playing career, announcing on Tuesday that he is retiring for good from the NFL.

Not only has that left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needing a quarterback for next season and the future, but other teams were expected to make a run at Brady in free agency.

In his 23rd NFL season, the Bucs barely got into the playoffs and didn’t do too well against the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round. But Brady was still putting up great numbers with 4,694 yards on a league-leading 490 completions with 25 touchdowns to nine interceptions.

But now that’s going to be remembered as his final NFL season, and every team looking to employ him will need to look at their other options.

The Bucs only have Kyle Trask on their roster for next season, so they will need to make a push in free agency or the NFL Draft.

What about the other teams? Let’s start with a team that had four quarterbacks under center in 2022…

San Francisco 49ers

There was Trey Lance to start, Jimmy Garoppolo to take over for him, Brock Purdy stunning everyone with his level of play, but got hurt in the NFC Championship Game, leading to journeyman Josh Johnson trying to pick up the slack before suffering a concussion.

Yeah, that’s a lot for head coach Kyle Shanahan and the Niners to handle, but it got them into the final four teams at the end of the day.

But Shanahan is sick of making it and not getting that elusive Super Bowl. Brady could’ve been just the quarterback needed alongside his weapons of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.

Looking to the offseason now, Shanahan admitted he doesn’t believe Garoppolo will be returning after signing a one-year deal to be Lance’s backup. And while Lance is on the roster, so is Purdy who dazzled and has a shot to be the starting next season.

That is if he doesn’t need Tommy John surgery to repair the UCL he tore against the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s reportedly looking for second opinions to see if there’s another option.

In terms of signing someone, the 49ers and GM John Lynch have about $16.4 million to spend in cap room.

It’s a team that reportedly wanted to bring in Brady before he ended up going to the Bucs in 2020, and considering his old friend and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was head coach, it was speculated a reunion could come in Sin City.

Now, McDaniels and the Raiders will look back at the free agent market to find someone that fits well with Brady and Derek Carr gone.

Las Vegas still needs to figure out the Carr situation because, while they removed him from the roster for next season, he still hasn’t been released. They could be looking to make a trade because if they don’t, the Raiders will have $29.25 million in dead cap space.

Either way, Jarrett Stidham and Chase Garbers are the only quarterbacks on the roster. But the Raiders do have the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and many are speculating Kentucky’s Will Levis could be the play here. A trade could possibly be in the works for a higher pick so Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud are in play – they are both expected to be top five picks.

Having Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow on offense might lead the Raiders down the path for another free-agent quarterback for immediate success. However, they could view those talents as perfect options for a rookie quarterback to thrive in his first year.

Miami Dolphins

I know what you’re thinking: What about Tua Tagovailoa? Well, the Dolphins, like the Raiders, reportedly wanted Brady badly as well. But, with head coach Mike McDaniel coming in and getting the most out of Tagovailoa (albeit his concussions this season), Miami doesn’t seem to be hurting like other teams for a quarterback right now.

Tagovailoa’s status for next season was confirmed by his parents, who said he’ll be there at the first day of camp despite suffering three concussions in 2022. Some believed he should retire to avoid any further damage to his brain.

One of the NFL’s free-agent quarterbacks, Teddy Bridgewater, played with the Dolphins last season as Tagovailoa’s backup. Considering his injury history, he could return.

New England Patriots

The reunion of all reunions has been speculated since Brady was going to be a free agent in 2023. Returning to where it all began with Bill Belichick certainly would’ve been captivating to watch, but unfortunately, that isn’t in the cards.

Brady won six of his seven Super Bowl rings in Foxborough, but they have options there with Mac Jones being top dog right now after being selected 15th overall in the 2021 Draft. Jones took a few steps back in his sophomore campaign in 2022, working to a 6-8 record with 14 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. But the Patriots loved that he was able to make the playoffs in his rookie year with a 10-7 record, 3.801 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Bailey Zappe, the Pats’ fourth-rounder that filled in for Jones when he was hurt, also did well in his four games that should make for some training camp competition storylines. He won both starts he had in place of Jones.

One truly never knows what Belichick has up his sleeve, and after missing the playoffs, he’ll do whatever it takes to get back in. But the Pats have internal options already that are likely going to remain in place.