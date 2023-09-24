This day in sports history: National anthem protests hit the NFL, Babe Ruth smashes records

The end of September is mostly dedicated to the MLB Postseason and the best of the best baseball has to offer chasing immortality and a place in the record books.

September 24th features several instances of guys like Babe Ruth reaching new heights in their careers.

Ruth was on the top of the world when he wrapped up his final year with the Boston Red Sox in 1919. He led the league in runs scored (103), RBI (113), on-base percentage (.456) and slugging percentage (1.114). It would be his final season with the Red Sox before he was sold to the New York Yankees.

Ruth set the home run record in 1919 with 29 home runs in a season. He would break his own record in 1920 when he hit 54 home runs. He was the first player in MLB history to finish a season with at least 50 home runs and hit on Sept. 24 during a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“MIRACLE” METS WRAP UP NL PENNANT

The New York Mets put together their first winning season and, behind Tom Seaver, made wrapped up the National League pennant against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Gary Gentry threw a complete game and allowed no runs in the 9-0 win. He had five strikeouts. Donn Clendenon hit two home runs and Ed Charles hit another in the win.

New York would go on to win their first World Series title and win 100 games.

“PRIME” RETURNS TO THE ATL

Deion Sanders left the Atlanta Braves after July 31 to go back to the Atlanta Falcons for training camp. He made his return to the Braves on Sept. 24 before the team started a series against the Cincinnati Reds.

He would make an appearance in the ninth and 10th innings in both games. He would only make a plate appearance again on Oct. 6 against the Houston Astros.

Sanders finished the 1991 season with a .191 batting average, three home runs, two doubles and two triples in 57 games.

THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: YANKEES SAY FAREWELL; THE ‘DREAM TEAM’ GOES FOR GOLD

ANTHEM PROTESTS HIT THE NFL

In 2017, NFL teams decided to kneel during the national anthem or before the national anthem in rebuke of President Donald Trump who made remarks about Colin Kaepernick and anyone else who kneels just days prior.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b—h off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!'” Trump said at a rally in Alabama.

“You know, some owner is going to do that. He’s going to say, ‘That guy that disrespects our flag, he’s fired.’ And that owner, they don’t know it [but] they’ll be the most popular person in this country.”

Several teams and players responded by kneeling during their anthem or raising a fist. Several members of the Miami Dolphins wore “IMWITHKAP” shirts.