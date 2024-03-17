Three-time Olympic medalist Shane Rose in ICU after being seriously injured during ‘nasty fall’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Three-time Olympic medalist Shane Rose was hospitalized this week after being seriously injured in a “nasty fall” during a schooling session, his team confirmed Friday.

Rose’s team posted an update on Facebook confirming that the equestrian was currently in the Intensive Care Unit after suffering a significant number of injuries during a fall the previous day.

“During a cross country schooling session yesterday Shane suffered a nasty fall. Thankfully his horse was not injured in the fall,” the statement read.

“Shane is currently in ICU with a badly broken femur and a fractured pelvis and ribs. He also suffered a heavy concussion.”

Rose underwent surgery on Friday to “stabilize the femur and pelvis.”

“While the timing is unfortunate we are hopeful there is adequate time for him to recover and still be able to continue his preparation schedule for the Paris Olympics Games.”

Rose, 50, qualified for the Summer Games with a win in New Zealand the previous week, but his injuries could force him to miss yet another Olympic Games.

According to Reuters, he previously qualified for the 1996 Games in Atlanta and again in 2012 in London, but because of issues with his horses, he was unable to compete.

The Australian equestrian has competed in three Olympics, winning two silver medals and one bronze.

Rose made headlines last month when he was cleared by Equestrian Australia (EA) to continue his pursuit of Olympic qualification after a complaint was made against him for wearing a “mankini” during a show-jumping event in Australia.

