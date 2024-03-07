Thunder’s Bismack Biyombo collapses near bench during game vs Trail Blazers

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Oklahoma City Thunder center Bismack Biyombo was a part of a scary moment on Wednesday night as the team was taking on the Portland Trail Blazers on the road.

The 31-year-old appeared to collapse while standing in front of the Thunder bench in the second quarter. The game was delayed while Biyombo was attended to. A wheelchair was brought onto the court, but the veteran never used it. He was helped off and headed for the locker room.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The team said Biyombo did not suffer a serious medical issue, but he did not return to the game.

“He’s fine. He just fainted, basically,” Thunder head coach Mark Dagineault said. “He was in the locker room at halftime laughing and joking.”

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X

Oklahoma City won the game 128-120 against the Trail Blazers. Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 37 points, while Jalen Williams added 31 and Chet Holmgren finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds.

The Thunder signed Biyombo in February.

76ERS PART OWNER DAVID ADELMAN: WHY NEW 76 PLACE ARENA MAKES SENSE FOR TEAM, OPPOSITION HE FACES

He played 30 games for the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this season. He was averaging 5.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game before he was waived.

Biyombo was the No. 7 overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft. He was traded to the Charlotte Bobcats, where he became a top rebounder, but not so much a scorer.

He eventually made his way to the Toronto Raptors, where he put together a 26-rebound performance in the playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biyombo averages 5.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.