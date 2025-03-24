Tiger Woods confirming Vanessa Trump relationship leads to 5-word reaction from Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump reacted to the official announcement that golf legend Tiger Woods was dating Vanessa Trump – the former wife of Donald Trump Jr.

Ivanka added one of the more than 6,700 comments on Woods’ Instagram post. He shared the revelation that he and Vanessa were dating as speculation ramped up earlier this month.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“So happy for you both!” Ivanka wrote.

The New York Post noted that Ivanka had high praise for Vanessa when she was married to her brother. She described her as “Wonder Woman” in an interview with People magazine back in 2016, touting her as a superhero parental figure to her five children.

“She can be taking care of them all simultaneously, each pulling on her and have direct meaningful connections with each of them at one time. It’s remarkable,” Ivanka said then.

Vanessa and Don Jr. split in 2018. The Daily Mail reported earlier this month that Woods and Vanessa had been dating for at least a year.

Woods made the relationship official with the social media post.

GOLFER ADAM HADWIN SLAMS CLUB IN FRUSTRATION, ACCIDENTALLY SETS OFF SPRINKLER IN HILARIOUS MOMENT

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.,” Woods wrote in his post.

Woods’ son, Charlie, and Vanessa’s daughter, Kai, are both competitive golfers. Kai has committed to play at the University of Miami, while Charlie has played alongside his father at tournaments. Charlie has also played at the U.S. Open qualifiers, and both Charlie and Kai played at the same tournament last month.

Woods was photographed with Kai at the Genesis Invitational. Vanessa and Kai also took in a TGL match last month, which was created by Woods and Rory McIlroy.

After his highly publicized divorce from Elin Nordegren, Woods was linked to Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn in the 2010s. He was dating Erica Herman at the time he won the Masters in 2019, but they, too, had a very public breakup that included sexual harassment allegations and an NDA lawsuit filed by Herman.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Woods and Nordegren have appeared to be amicable in recent years as they co-parent Charlie and Sam Woods.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.