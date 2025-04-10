Tiger Woods’ reason for absence from Masters Champions Dinner revealed: ‘Still can’t put weight on his foot’

While it was known Tiger Woods wouldn’t be participating in this year’s Masters tournament, the annual Masters Champions Dinner on Tuesday night might have been in the cards for the five-time winner.

However, of the 35 chairs that were reserved for past champions of the illustrious major, Woods wasn’t among them.

Golfweek learned from 1971 Masters victor Charles Coody that Woods, who suffered an Achilles tear, still isn’t able to walk properly, hence his absence from the dinner.

“We were putting our jackets away, and the guys said that Tiger still can’t put weight on his foot,” Coody said. “They said his weight tolerance just isn’t there to climb up those stairs.”

Woods ruptured his Achilles tendon in his left foot last month, rendering him obsolete for at least the 2025 campaign as he endures extensive rehab.

Woods announced the injury last month, saying that he felt a “sharp pain in my left Achilles,” while he was trying to train and practice at home to get back on the course. He underwent surgery shortly thereafter, saying he expects a full recovery.

“I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support,” he added.

Woods had been playing in the TGL, a golf simulator league founded by himself and Rory McIlroy. Woods teamed up with Tom Kim, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner for that venture.

While Woods hasn’t been on the course recently, he has made news off it, specifically after confirming his relationship to Vanessa Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump Jr.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.,” Woods wrote in his social media post with Vanessa.

Woods is also making some news this Masters week even if he’s not there.

It was announced that he will be designing a nine-hole, par-3 course at Augusta Municipal Golf Course, which is more commonly known as the Patch, named for the vegetable gardens that were once near the property of Augusta National Golf Club.

The renovation of the course will be funded by Augusta National as well as Woods’ foundation, which is building an educational center for local public students. The par-3 course will be known as The Loop, which honors Augusta National caddies who would gather there to play in their spare time.

“It’s a momentous day for all of us at the TGR Foundation to be able to have this moment, to be able to do this in conjunction with Augusta,” Woods said in prerecorded remarks on Monday, “and to do something at a place that has meant so much to me in my lifetime.”

