Tiger Woods reveals his son, Charlie, 13, is already outdriving him

Tiger and Charlie Woods will be back on the course together for the PNC Championship soon, and don’t be surprised if the younger golfer can outdrive his legendary father.

Tiger Woods spoke with the NBC broadcast team during the Hero World Challenge this past week and told Dan Hicks and Paul Azinger that he doesn’t want his son copying his swing to become a pro golfer one day.

Instead, Rory McIlroy is who Woods told his son to emulate.

“I told him, ‘Don’t copy my swing. Copy Rory’s,'” Woods said via Golf.com.

“Have you ever seen Rory off balance on a shot? No. Not ever. You can swing as hard as you want on a shot, but you need to have balance.”

Charlie Woods is just 13 years old, but he is projecting as someone to watch on tour in the near future. His swing speed is already at 117 miles per hour, which is greater than the PGA Tour average.

Tiger Woods then said that Charlie outdrove him “by a yard” at Medalist Golf Club in Florida.

Earl Woods was crucial in Tiger becoming a 15-time major champion. Now playing that role in Charlie’s life, Tiger Woods says he’s shared his father’s “you get out what you put in” mantra as his son pursues his own version of greatness in his golfing future.

As for his own playing career, Tiger Woods said he was “lucky” to get back on the course, though he had to sit out of the Hero World Challenge after dealing with plantar fasciitis.

“I can still hit the shots. If I can [walk], I can still compete with these kids. It’d be good to get one win, but I’d like to get a big one, too.”

Tiger Woods will be back on the course next week for The Match with McIlroy as his teammate against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in Belleair, Florida, followed by the PNC Championship on Dec. 17-18 alongside Charlie.