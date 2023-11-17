Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, accomplishes feat father never has in high school

Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, just accomplished a feat on the golf course his legendary father didn’t this week.

Woods, along with his The Benjamin School teammates, won the Florida state high school golf championship.

Woods shot 78-76 in the two days of the FHSAA Class A state championship on Wednesday at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida.

The Benjamin School, located in Palm Beach Gardens, had five total golfers in the tournament, including the 14-year-old freshman in Woods. He finished tied-26th overall.

But The Benjamin School is no stranger to winning it all, as this was its fourth state title.

Jake Valentine, a sophomore at the private day school, scored birdie on the 17th hole on day two of the tournament as well as a putt on the final hole to clinch the title for The Benjamin School. He shot 72-76 to lead his squad to victory.

The elder Woods was among the gallery watching the state title play out. There was a moment caught on video, too, of his son holing out a chip just off a green that featured a typical Woods fist pump and reaction.

As a high schooler himself, Woods was never able to collect a high school state title while at Western High School in Anaheim, California. However, state golf championships were not instituted while Woods was in high school, so there is a caveat here.

Obviously, though, his son has a lot to live up to considering Woods became the youngest golfer to ever win the U.S. Junior Amateur title, which he won in 1991. He would win it two more times before going on to his illustrious pro career.

But Charlie Woods is clearly in love with the sport, and his father admitted he has started to out-drive him when they play together.

Perhaps one day the next generation of Woods will be on the PGA Tour wreaking havoc to the competition as his father did for years. He’s already loving that winning feeling now in high school.