Tiger Woods’ son outdrives green, impresses dad with ‘f—ing nasty’ shot

Charlie Woods surely has his father’s genes.

In case you don’t know, his dad is 15-time major winner Tiger Woods, and the two are again playing with each other at the PNC Championship, where pros can play with a family member.

The younger Woods has impressed at the tournament before, but now that he’s a little older, he’s certainly a lot stronger, and his distance is up there with his old man’s.

On the par-4 13th hole at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Charlie, aged 14, smoked a drive that bounced onto the green 321 yards away and actually rolled off, outmuscling the hole.

It’s not the first time Charlie has impressed with his driver. At a tournament last year, he outdrove his competition by dozens of yards.

It’s hard to believe that Dad wasn’t impressed with that shot, but it was actually a shot on the driving range on Friday that Tiger couldn’t believe he saw.

Charlie pulled out the old flop shot while warming up on Friday, and while the camera didn’t show the ball flight, Tiger’s reaction was enough.

“We’re ending on that right there. That was nasty. F—ing nasty,” Tiger said with a huge smile on his face.

To make it even better, Charlie just walked off with the same swagger his dad has carried on tour for over 25 years. Like father, like son.

Tiger and Charlie sit at T11 for the two-round tournament at 8-under par, shooting a 64 in Saturday’s first round, trailing Team Kuchar by seven shots. They finished T8 last year with a score of -20.