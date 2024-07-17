Tiger Woods takes dig at Colin Montgomerie after retirement jab: ‘He’s not a past champion’

Tiger Woods isn’t taking advice from anyone on the green, and he certainly won’t start when it comes to the topic of his retirement.

Over the weekend, Hall of Fame golf pro Colin Montgomerie made a strong call for Woods to call it a career, adding that Woods “did not seem to enjoy a single shot” at the U.S. Open.

“Aren’t we there? I’d have thought we were past there,” Montgomerie told The Times of London. “There is a time for all sportsmen to say goodbye, but it’s very difficult to tell Tiger it’s time to go.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Obviously, he still feels he can win. We are more realistic.”

Woods fired back when the issue was raised during a press conference on Tuesday ahead of the British Open this week – taking a not-so-subtle dig at Montgomerie’s record at the majors.

“As a past champion, I’m exempt until I’m 60. Colin’s not – he’s not a past champion, so he’s not exempt. So he doesn’t get that opportunity to make that decision. I do.”

The remark drew a laugh from the crowd of reporters.

GOLF HALL OF FAMER SAYS TIGER WOODS SHOULD ‘SAY GOODBYE’ TO THE SPORT

Montgomerie, 61, is a 31-time winner on the European Tour but has never won a major. He has had several top 2 finishes at the U.S. Open and finished second at the PGA Championship in 1995 and second at the British Open in 2005.

Woods, by comparison, is a 15-time major winner, including three wins at the British Open, where his last win came in 2006.

But Woods’ health has been a topic of conversation over the years.

This year marks the first time since 2019 that he will have competed in all four majors. He set a Masters record by making his 24th consecutive cut at Augusta National. And then he was gone by the weekend at the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Woods isn’t ready to hang it up just yet.

“I’ll play as long as I can play and I feel like I still can win the event.”

When asked Tuesday if that feeling has wavered at all in the last two years, Woods responded with a pointed, “No.”

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.