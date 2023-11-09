Tiger Woods takes swipe at LIV Golf as he talks up new league: ‘Here it’s very simple’

Tiger Woods introduced The Golf League to the sport he’s dominated for more than two decades on Tuesday.

Woods and his TGR Ventures and David Blitzer, an investor who has ownership in all four major North American sports leagues, were announced as the owners of Jupiter Links GC – the sixth team in the league set to debut in January.

Outside of the Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup and the Solheim Cup in the LPGA, the team concept first appeared in professional golf last year when LIV Golf took the world by storm. This league, made up of PGA Tour players, will compete on Monday and possibly Tuesdays weekly leading up to the Masters.

Woods drew a stark contrast between TGL and LIV’s format.

“Some of the stuff I’ve seen in LIV.… I couldn’t figure out what the hell was going on,” Woods said. “Here it’s very simple.”

The legendary golfer said he believes the competition will be easier to follow because it’s solely team play instead of a singles competition mixed in. Plus, competitors in the league have a connection to the team they represent – Collin Morikawa and Keegan Bradley in Boston.

Woods pointed to technology and the two-hour time window as a sticking point for fans.

“Generally, golf takes about five or six hours to play. In today’s world, with all of our smartphones, it is hard for anybody to go five to six hours without looking at their phones,” he said. “So the shorter the time, the better it is.”

Three players from the four-man teams compete in each match. Woods is expected to be front and center for TGL despite only playing a few times since his 2021 car crash.

“It’s exciting that this group of guys is coming together for a two-hour window and we’re just going to basically hit balls, talk a lot of (trash) and people are going to be gambling on absolutely everything, each and every shot. Every shot there’s going to be a wager,” he added.

TGL begins Jan. 9. The prize fund is $21 million with $9 million going to the winning team and players eventually getting equity in the league.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.