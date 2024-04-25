Tiger Woods to get $100 million in equity for staying with PGA, Rory McIlroy receiving $50 million: report

It turns out that staying loyal to the PGA Tour did, in fact, pay off for golf’s two biggest stars.

Tiger Woods and Rory Mcilroy will reportedly each receive a hefty payday after sticking with the Tour, rather than defecting to LIV.

The 15-time major champion will receive $100 million, while McIlroy will bring in $50 million, via the newly-created for-profit PGA Tour Enterprises.

The Telegraph reported that around $750 million of equity will be divvied up between 36 “superstars” who are the “most deserving.” Another $250 million will be split up between roughly 160 other golfers.

The money is not being given in a lump sum, the outlet states.

“After four years, 50% of their equity will be vested, with another 25% two years later and the remaining amount two years after that,” The Telegraph reported. “They will also have to fall in line with the rules, which as well as not decamping, involve meeting the minimum requirements for Tour membership and, if not, providing services such as sponsors meets and media appearances.”

Rumors swirled that McIlroy was offered, and was considering, a $850 million deal to join LIV, but he squashed such speculation.

“I’ve never been offered a number from LIV, and I’ve never contemplated going to LIV,” McIlroy told Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis ahead of the 2024 RBC Heritage last Tuesday. “I think I’ve made it clear over the past two years that I don’t think that it’s something for me. Doesn’t mean that I judge people that have went and played over there.

“I think one of the things I’ve realized over the past two years is that people can make their own decisions for whatever they think is best for themselves, and who are we to judge them for that? But, personally for me, my future is here on the PGA Tour, and it’s never been any different.”

McIlroy said Tuesday he is interested in returning to the PGA Tour Policy Board after resigning in November.

Woods recently shot his worst-ever score at Augusta National at The Masters earlier this month with his third-round 82.

