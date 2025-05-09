Tiger Woods visits White House for 1st time since making relationship with Vanessa Trump public

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vanessa Trump may not be the president’s daughter-in-law anymore, but it appears Tiger Woods is still able to maintain relationships with both sides.

Woods, 49, announced back in March that he is dating Trump, who was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 until their divorce in 2018.

However, the president gave Vanessa his blessing on the relationship, and Woods was spotted at the White House on Thursday.

Sen. Jim Banks posted a photo of the two together on X.

Woods’ son, Charlie, and Vanessa’s daughter, Kai, are both competitive golfers. Kai has committed to play at the University of Miami, while Charlie has played alongside his father at tournaments. Charlie has also played at U.S. Open qualifiers, and both Charlie and Kai played at the same tournament back in February.

Woods was photographed with Kai at the Genesis Invitational. Vanessa and Kai also took in a TGL match, which was created by Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Woods confirmed his relationship with Vanessa in a social media post on March 23.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.,” Woods wrote in his post.

The president’s daughter, Ivanaka, said she was “so happy” for them.

“He told me about it, and I said, ‘Tiger, that’s good, that’s good. I’m very, happy for both.’ But they just let them both be happy. Let them both be happy. They’re both great,” the president said back in March.

“I love Tiger and I love Vanessa,” he added. “He and I have a very special, very good relationship with Tiger. I played golf with him a couple of times over the last month, and he’s a fantastic guy and a fantastic athlete.”

After his highly publicized divorce from Elin Nordegren, Woods was linked to Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn in the 2010s. He was dating Erica Herman at the time he won the Masters in 2019, but they, too, had a very public breakup that included sexual harassment allegations and an NDA lawsuit filed by Herman.