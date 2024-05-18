Tiger Woods will miss cut at PGA Championship after 2 triple bogeys in 3-hole span

Tiger Woods finished his first round at Valhalla 1-over par, putting him in a decent spot to see the weekend at the PGA Championship.

But two blowup holes early in his second round wiped out any hopes he had of playing Saturday and Sunday.

Woods, at 7-over par, will miss the cut at the PGA Championship.

He has not finished four rounds at the tournament since 2020 and has done so just twice overall since 2013.

The projected cut line when Woods finished his second round was 1-under.

Since Woods finished second in the 2018 event, the tournament has not been kind to him. He missed the cut in 2019 despite winning the Masters two months earlier. Then, he finished tied for 37th in 2020, didn’t play in 2021, then withdrew after three rounds in 2022. He also missed the tournament last year.

Woods parred his first hole, but things went south on the par-4 second. A pitch shot went into the front-side bunker. Then, he airmailed the green into the backside trap. After finally getting on in five, he two-putted his way to a triple bogey.

He three-putted on the par-3 third for a bogey, then recorded another triple at the fourth, a par-4, after getting stuck in more sand.

Woods showed bright spots when he birdied seven and eight, the latter of which he was mere inches from a hole-in-one. But that was the only success he had on the day. He bogeyed 11 and 12 to get to 7-over on the day but salvaged the day with a birdie on the par-5 18th.

He finished the day with a 6-over 77, nearly 24 years after his PGA title at the Louisville course.

It will be just his 13th missed cut at a major, but nine of them have come since 2015. He’s also withdrawn from two.

This comes after Woods finished in last at The Masters. He carded an 82 in the third round, his lowest score ever at Augusta.

The tournament is now headlined by Scottie Scheffler’s arrest early Friday morning as he traveled to Valhalla.

Scheffler was detained at 6:01 a.m. and released just over 2½ hours later, arriving at Valhalla another half-hour after that, 56 minutes before his tee time.

Scheffler was booked into the Louisville Department of Corrections later Friday. He was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer (a felony), criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

And then he shot a 5-under 66 to head into the clubhouse two shots back of the lead.

