Tigers’ Akil Baddoo hit in the groin on stolen-base attempt

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo was on the receiving end of a tough throw from Cleveland Guardians catcher Mike Zunino on Monday afternoon.

Baddoo was trying to steal second base but was thrown out when Zunino threw a rocket to second baseman Andres Gimenez to get him out. While it seemed like a routine catch and throw, the replay showed that Baddoo got more than he bargained for on the throw.

Zunino’s throw actually hit Baddoo in the groin area and ricocheted into Gimenez’s glove for the out. Baddoo was down for a moment as he got himself together.

Baddoo stayed in the game but finished 0-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout. He is hitting .221 with a .600 OPS and two RBI in 23 games so far for the Tigers this season.

Detroit won the game 6-2. Riley Greene was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Andy Ibanez hit a solo home run in the sixth inning – his first of the season – and finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored.

“He’s playing every day, and he’s contributing, which is nice,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said of Ibanez. “Everyone has embraced him. I know the first 10 at-bats weren’t great, but I applaud him for staying in there mentally, and physically he’s had really good at-bats. Really sparked us.”

Detroit moved to 16-18 on the season and Cleveland fell to 16-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.