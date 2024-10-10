Tigers beat Guardians in ALDS Game 3 and are one win away from ALCS

The Detroit Tigers, the American League’s apparent team of destiny, are one win away from the ALCS.

The Tigers did not squander an opportunity to go up 2-1 in a best-of-5 ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. They defeated their division foe, 3-0, to get within 27 outs of moving one step closer to a World Series appearance.

From the start of this one, the Tigers got to Guardians starter Alex Cobb. Riley Greene hammered a single to center field to score Parker Meadows to take the early 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third inning, Tigers third baseman Matt Vierling hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Jake Rogers to make it 2-0.

While the Tigers’ bullpen rotation, anchored by Brant Hurter’s 3⅓ innings of shutout ball, continued to stifle the Guardians’ offense, Detroit got some insurance in the bottom of the sixth when Spencer Torkelson doubled to left field, scoring Colt Keith to make it 3-0.

The Tigers’ bullpen was electric. Keider Montero started the game and pitched one inning. Hurter, Beau Brieske, Sean Guenther, Will Vest and Tyler Holton, who got the save, set the tone throughout this contest.

As a team, the Tigers allowed just six hits, and though Detroit only had five base knocks, it made the most of its scoring opportunities to take the decisive Game 3 victory.

The AL Central foes will square off again Thursday night, and the Tigers will have a chance to make the ALCS for the first time since 2013.

The Guardians, winners of the AL Central and the No. 2 seed in the American League, have their backs against the wall, and Tanner Bibee is scheduled to take the mound for them in a win-or-go-home matchup.

The game at Comerica Park starts at 6:08 p.m. ET.

