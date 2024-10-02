Tigers defeat Astros in opening game of AL wild-card series, earn first playoff win over decade

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal took the mound Tuesday for Game 1 of an American League wild-card series.

The Tigers hoped Skubal’s stellar performance from the regular season would carry over into the MLB postseason. He not only met expectations, he exceeded them.

Skubal struck out six batters and did not allow an earned run over six innings to help lift the Tigers to a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros.

The win marked the first postseason victory for the Tigers since Game 4 of the AL championship series in 2013. It was the first time Detroit qualified for the playoffs since 2014.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Astros are in the playoffs for a franchise-record eighth straight year. Prior to Tuesday’s loss, Houston had won a MLB-record ten consecutive postseason openers. The game also marked the Astros’ 98th postseason game since 2017.

Down 3-0 entering the ninth, Houston scored on Yainer Diaz’s RBI single and had the bases loaded when Jason Heyward hit a game-ending line out against Beau Brieske.

CC SABATHIA SHARES HIS YANKEES CATALYST THIS POSTSEASON, NATIONAL LEAGUE PENNANT WINNER PREDICTION

Skubal, the AL pitching Triple Crown winner, allowed just four singles and walked one. About the only hard hit by the Astros off him was one that hit Skuba. He was struck on his right wrist by Diaz’s second-inning comebacker.

“It was a good challenge,” Skubal said. “It was fun. It was a ton of fun. I enjoyed it. It’s probably the most nervous I’ve been since my debut. That was also fun to deal with. What a game. It was fun, glad to come out with a win.”

Yordan Alvarez, playing for the first time since spraining his right knee Sept. 22, doubled off Jason Foley starting the ninth inning. Pinch runner Zach Dezenzo moved to third on Alex Bregman’s infield single and Diaz singled on a grounder to right.

Jeremy Peña sacrificed, and Beau Brieske came on in relief with one out. Victor Caratini flied out to short left. Chas McCormick walked, but Brieske retired Heyward to record the save.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Skubal has been really good all year,” Astros manager Joe Espada said. “We had a few chances there in the middle of the game, and we couldn’t capitalize. But credit to him. He made pitches. And we battled until the end. We had a shot there in the ninth, and we just couldn’t get a big hit.”

The second game of the best-of-three series is scheduled for Wednesday in Houston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.