Tigers’ Tarik Skubal pitches incredible game in win over Guardians: ‘Sky is the limit’

Detroit Tigers star Tarik Skubal asserted himself as one of Major League Baseball’s best pitchers on Sunday with a dominant performance in a win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Skubal completed what is known in the majors as the “Maddux” – a nod to Baseball Hall of Famer Greg Maddux. To attain the feat, a pitcher must throw a shutout in at least nine innings with fewer than 100 pitches thrown. The statistic was created in 2012.

The Tigers pitcher lasted all nine innings, allowed two hits and struck out 13 batters. He threw 94 pitches. Detroit won the game 5-0 as the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner completed the first complete game of his career.

“I don’t know what to say because you don’t see it very often,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “When he’s got full intensity and full throttle, the sky is the limit.”

He became the only major league player to throw a shutout with 13 or more strikeouts and fewer than 100 pitchers since pitches started to be tracked in 1988, according to Sportsradar. He is also the first Tigers player to have at least 10 strikeouts in four straight home games.

Skubal admitted to tearing up before he stepped out toward the mound for the ninth inning. He heard the roar of the crowd at Comerica Park.

“Little teary-eyed out there, honestly, before the inning started,” Skubal said. “It was pretty cool. I just thought to myself, `12-year-old me wouldn’t believe that was an opportunity to have the fan base support you the way it does and be in that moment.’

“It was pretty special.”

He has a 2.49 ERA and 92 strikeouts this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.