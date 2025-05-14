Tim Tebow reveals stunning John 3:16 connections in Broncos playoff win and Florida national championship

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tim Tebow had a lot of great moments in his football career, but two of his biggest ones came on the same date three years apart: Jan. 8.

On Jan. 8, 2009, Tebow led Florida to a 24-14 national championship victory over Oklahoma, the team’s second championship in three seasons.

On Jan. 8, 2012, Tebow’s Denver Broncos beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-23 in the AFC wild-card round in an overtime thriller. On the first play of overtime, Tebow connected with wide receiver Demaryius Thomas for an 80-yard touchdown to win the game.

Beyond the date holding significance to Tebow, what transpired in those football games reaffirmed Tebow’s faith in God.

During Florida’s national championship victory in 2009, Tebow wrote “John 3:16” on his eye black that he wore that game.

After the Broncos’ thrilling comeback over the Steelers three years later, a Broncos PR person made Tebow aware of some statistics that were linked to that Bible verse.

“Right before I walk in this big room packed full of media (after the game), there’s all these curtains out front, and I’m standing in front. Patrick, our PR guy (with the Broncos), stepped in front of me and said, ‘Timmy, do you realize what happened?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah we just beat the Steelers we’re going to play the Patriots.’ Like yeah, I know what happened dude, like why (did) you ask me such a silly question, and he goes, ‘No, do you know what happened?’” Tebow said during a recent appearance on the “Shawn Ryan Show.”

“And I’m like, ‘I thought I did, Patrick, what happened?’ Because you could just see this different demeanor. He said, ‘Timmy, no, you don’t know what happened, Timmy, It’s exactly three years from the night that you wore John 3:16 under your eyes.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh wow, that’s awesome, that’s so cool.’ And he said ‘No, no, no you don’t realize it. Timmy, during the game you threw for 316 yards.’ And I’m like ‘What?’”

“And he said, ‘Timmy, during the game your yards per rush were 3.16. Your yards per completion were 31.6. The ratings for the night were 31.6 and the time of possession was 31:06. During the night, over 90 million people have googled John 3:16 It’s the number one trending thing all over.”

Tebow was taken aback as he realized that God had sent him a message.

“I don’t think I had the reaction that a lot of people think I did, because I went from a high and a celebration and a joy to a conviction and a disappointment. Why? Because when (Patrick) was telling me that I knew that God was convicting me, saying, ‘Timmy, you thought tonight was about a game. You thought it was about all of these things. It’s never just about a game. I didn’t die for a game,’” Tebow said.

“And I was so convicted, still grateful that God would use something, but convicted man, my eyes were on the wrong thing, my heart was in the wrong place. I knew You, I knew what You’d done, but still my heart was here, and my eyes were here. I knew the truth, I just wasn’t focused on it. I was having all of these selfish ambitions and goals.”

Tebow explained that he wanted to win the game to prove the doubters wrong, and he wanted to win it for the fans and his family who supported him. However, the quarterback said, those were “selfish” reasons, and that his “eyes” and “heart” were looking at the wrong things.

Those “selfish” ambitions took him away from where God needed him to be, and the former Broncos quarterback said verse John 3:16 is the “greatest love story” of all time.

“That verse means to me, it’s if you’re going to sum up the love of the Gospel, which I really believe, when we talk about the Gospel, that it is the greatest love story rescue mission of all time. That there is a God that loves us so much that he sent his son to put on flesh to live a life we couldn’t live but choose to die a death that we deserve to die as a ransom for us as the propitiation meaning the payment that satisfies and that payment was his life,” Tebow said.

“When we look at John 3:16 for God so loved the world he gave because he loved us so much with this love that, honestly, it’s hard to even fathom. But when we talk about that love in Greek, they have four types of love, but the most admirable form of love that love, is agape love. And the best definition of agape love is to choose the best interests of another person and act on their behalf and Jesus chose our best interest.”

“And he acted on our behalf, and he went to the cross not just for us, but instead of us. And he loved us so much that he gave his one and only son that whosoever would believe in him would not perish but have everlasting life. Man, I know we put it on bumper stickers and eye blacks and signs and games and everything, but we can’t lose the essence in the heart of what that means.”

“That there’s a God that created all of this and spoke it into existence like this, and yet that God with all knowledge and all power would say ‘I love you so much that I’m going to give what’s so precious for me and my son and I’m going to give him in exchange for you because I love you that much.’ So, when you think about John 3:16 it’s um there’s no greater love.”

Tebow played three seasons in the NFL, two with the Broncos and one with the New York Jets.

The former quarterback is soon to have a new title: dad. Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh, announced they are expecting their first child, a baby girl, in March.

