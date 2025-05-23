Timberwolves’ Jaden McDaniels shoves NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as Thunder take 2-0 series lead

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Oklahoma City Thunder took a commanding 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals, but it did not come without some tensions rising before the final whistle.

OKC was beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 102-86 with just over six minutes to go. The New York Knicks recently showed that that was not an insurmountable lead.

However, the Wolves were frustrated with their performance, and one player went after the NBA MVP.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was on the court just 24 hours after receiving the prestigious honor, the first of his career, and he reminded people why he deserved it with 38 points.

However, Jaden McDaniels shoved him from behind, resulting in a flagrant 1 foul.

Several players had to be separated from one another.

McDaniels wanted a foul called on Gilgeous-Alexander for grabbing McDaniels’ arm, to which McDaniels then retaliated. After the game, McDaniels said he then wanted to foul the MVP “for real.”

“I wasn’t even mad. I just had fouls to use,” McDaniels explained, via CBS Sports.

The Thunder won the game, 118-103, and are now two wins away from making their first NBA Finals since 2012.

Jalen Williams had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Chet Holmgren added 22 points for the Thunder.

Minnesota closed to within 10 in the final period, but Oklahoma City kept the Timberwolves at bay late.

Anthony Edwards scored 32 points, but it took him 26 shots to get them. Jaden McDaniels scored 22 points, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 17 for the Timberwolves.

Now, Minnesota gets to go home , where they are 4-1 in the playoffs. Game 3 is Saturday in Minneapolis.