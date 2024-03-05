Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards misses start after showing up late to game

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Even NBA players are guilty of showing up late to work.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards did not start for the team Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

To keep it plain and simple, Edwards was not there, so he could not start. However, right as the opening tip dropped, Edwards appeared at the scoring table, ready to check in.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nickeil Alexander-Walker started in place of Edwards – reminding us of the importance of “availability.”

As for Edwards’ absence … no one knows why the team’s top player couldn’t start. Perhaps the former No. 1 overall pick had to go No. 2 right before tip-off (just a guess).

TIMBERWOLVES STAR ANTHONY EDWARDS EXITS GAME EARLY FOR BABY’S BIRTH: REPORT

Check out the strange sequence:

Edwards had a choppy start to Monday’s game in more ways than one.

Through 15 minutes of action, Edwards recorded two whopping points. He needs to get off to a faster start against the second-worst team in the West (17-42).

That is, if he’s looking to be the “next man up” as the face of the NBA (and there’s potential, on a skill level).

“Did he get lost?” one X commenter asked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another user chimed in, “Put [Edwards] in before the tip there was plenty of time, or leave the other guy in for a while instead of making him play for seconds.”