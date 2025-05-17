Timothée Chalamet celebrates with fans in NYC streets after Knicks advance to Eastern Conference finals

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Knicks fans were partying like it was 2000 outside Madison Square Garden after the Knicks beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6, clinching a spot in the Eastern Conference finals.

One of the Knicks’ die-hard celebrity fans joined the thousands of fans flooding Manhattan streets after the game.

Timothée Chalamet, the A-list actor and New York native who was courtside throughout the Eastern Conference semifinals, was spotted celebrating with fellow Knicks fans after the victory.

The “Dune” star appeared on 33rd Street near one of the MSG entrances when he rolled down his back window and joined the mob of fans. He high-fived those who recognized him with a big smile on his face.

Knicks fans couldn’t contain their emotions after the team advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000 by routing the Celtics on their home court, 119-81, in a shocking end to what was another great chapter of the storied rivalry.

The Celtics had their backs against the wall after Game 4, when they lost to fall 3-1 in the series and Jayson Tatum tore an Achilles, ending his season. Chalamet was all smiles after Game 4, too, and he made the trip up to Boston for Game 5.

Chalamet was courtside at the TD Garden but wasn’t smiling at the end of that game after the Celtics came through with a win in an elimination game, forcing the series back to New York City.

But MSG’s raucous crowd, which was filled with celebrities, rallied behind the Knicks’ hot start.

Chalamet was seated next to music star Bad Bunny for Game 6, and he was also seen with girlfriend Kylie Jenner and her sister, Kendall Jenner, during Game 4. Chalamet and Bad Bunny were embracing, jumping up and down as the Knicks poured it on to in the fourth quarter for the win.

Chalamet’s Knicks fandom runs so deep he skipped the Met Gala with Jenner to watch Game 1 in Boston. He also made sure to watch Game 2 in Rome when the couple attended the David di Donatello Awards.

Just as in 2000, the Eastern Conference finals will pit the Indiana Pacers against the Knicks.

Game 1 tips off at MSG Wednesday night.

