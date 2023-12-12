Titans break NFL teams’ 767-game drought with shocking win over Dolphins

The Tennessee Titans were facing nearly impossible odds, down 14 points with under 3 minutes to play, against the Miami Dolphins on Monday.

Somehow, Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis orchestrated a nine-play 75-yard touchdown drive and completed the 2-point conversion to get within a touchdown of the Dolphins’ lead with 2:40 left to play. The defense then forced a three-and-out and Levis was able to lead another touchdown drive that ended with a Derrick Henry 4-yard touchdown run.

Tennessee left Hard Rock Stadium with a 28-27 win, stunning the Dolphins and the rest of the NFL world.

The ESPN broadcast noted the Titans were the first team to come back and win a game after trailing by 14 points with under 3 minutes to play. Teams were previously 0-767 before the Titans’ achievement.

“Everybody thought this was going to be another Miami-Broncos 70 points put on us,” Titans linebacker Arden Key said after the game. “But we don’t care about the outside noise.”

Levis also had a message for NFL fans after the game.

“Awesome. We knew we had an opportunity to do something special tonight on national television. Probably our last prime time game. Hope America liked what they saw,” he said.

Levis threw for 327 passing yards in the win.

Henry punched in the scores when the Titans needed him the most. He had two touchdowns to go along with 35 rushing yards.

DeAndre Hopkins showed up like the star he is. He had seven catches for 124 yards and a touchdown. Tyjae Spears added six catches for 89 yards.

Tennessee showed some life in the playoff hunt, improving to 5-8 on the season. Miami fell to 9-4.

