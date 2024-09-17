Titans coach Brian Callahan doesn’t hold back on ‘dumb’ turnover by Will Levis: ‘He cost us points’

The Tennessee Titans watched as quarterback Will Levis had another bad decision that led to a turnover, and head coach Brian Callahan did not hold back his thoughts regarding his signal-caller’s play in the loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

On third-and-goal from the Jets’ seven-yard line in the second quarter, Levis dropped back to pass and couldn’t find anyone in the end zone to further the team’s 7-0 lead.

So, Levis decided it was time to scramble with the pocket collapsing, but after trying to jump over linemen in front of him, he was about to hit the turf for a sack.

Instead of just taking the sack and allowing his kicker to hit a short field goal, Levis threw the ball backwards to his running back, Tyjae Spears. However, Spears wasn’t able to corral the ball at his feet, and the Jets would recover for a massive turnover.

Callahan let his feelings be known right away, as he was spotted on camera shouting at Levis and seemingly saying, ‘What the f— are you doing?’ He ripped into Levis, who stood there nodding before walking away on the sideline.

After the game, Callahan was asked about how he felt, and he knew it was seen already. But he continued to lambaste his quarterback, something that’s not usually seen by head coaches in the NFL.

“I think the camera caught it pretty clear, if I had to guess. So, yeah, I was upset,” Callahan told reporters after the game. “It was dumb. It was the same exact thing he did last week, and he cost us points in the red zone. That is what it is.

“He’s grown up, and he knows better, so I was really irritated that he cost us three points in a game that we probably needed it.”

While NFL fans may be surprised to hear words like that from Callahan, he was the same way last week when Levis virtually threw the game away on a similar play.

Instead of just taking a sack, Levis tried to shuffle-pass a ball out of bounds, but it ended up being a pick-six for the Chicago Bears. Chicago would go on to win the game, 24-17, despite not scoring an offensive touchdown.

Quarterbacks have had trouble getting going to start the 2024 season across the league, but Levis has already thrown three interceptions to two touchdowns.

For his career thus far, Levis is 3-8 as a starter with a 59.4% completion rate and 10 touchdowns to seven interceptions. And 10 of those touchdowns came in his debut last season as a rookie.

It takes time for young players to get acclimated to the NFL, especially at the quarterback position. But it appears Callahan, in his first season as Titans head coach, won’t be sugarcoating anything for his quarterback.

