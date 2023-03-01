Titans drop off recently released player’s belongings on his doorstep in garbage bags

The Tennessee Titans released offensive lineman Taylor Lewan last week to free up cap space.

However, while it’s a necessary move for business, they didn’t exactly give the three-time Pro Bowler the most gracious farewell.

Instead, Lewan said the team dropped off some of his belongings in garbage bags.

“Shout out to the @Titans dropping my stuff off today. They even let me keep the shoulder pads,” Lewan tweeted on Monday with a salute emoji.

It was a tough season for Lewan, who played in just two games after suffering a knee injury in Week 2. He also played in just five games in 2020 after suffering a torn ACL.

Lewan said before his release that he would consider retirement if he were to be cut, but in a recent episode of his podcast, he acknowledged that the Cincinnati Bengals “need a left tackle.“

He also noted that he would not play for a division rival of Tennessee, so the Colts, Jaguars, and Texans are all out.

Lewan was the 11th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Michigan by the Titans.

Tennessee also released wide receiver Robert Woods, kicker Randy Bullock, and linebacker Zach Cunningham, saving about $30 million in capo.