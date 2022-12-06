Titans fire GM Jon Robinson in front-office shakeup

The Tennessee Titans are leading the AFC South and poised to win the division for the third consecutive year, but on Tuesday, the organization shook up its front office.

The Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson, the NFL Network first reported. The organization later made the official announcement.

“Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. “I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel and new ideas. This progress includes the core of our business, the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results (wins and losses) and team construction/roster building. I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.

“I want to thank Jon for his dedicated work to set this organization on an upward trajectory and I wish him and his family the best.”

Tennessee is 7-5 and are about to hit an easier part of their schedule following two consecutive losses.

Robinson was hired as the general manager in 2016 and promoted to executive vice president/general manager in 2017. Tennessee made the playoffs four times since then but never to the Super Bowl.

His contract was extended in 2022.

Ryan Cowden will lead player personnel for the rest of the season, the team said.