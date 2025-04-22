Titans GM dispels uncertainty around 1st pick in NFL Draft

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Tennessee Titans have made clear their intentions with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, at least when it comes to keeping it or not.

There has been speculation the Titans could trade out of position to kick off the draft in Green Bay this Thursday. However, GM Mike Borgonzi said the team is staying put.

“We’ve come to a consensus,” he said. “We’ll pick at No. 1 on Thursday night.”

The NFL Network reported Tuesday that the Titans “never opened the door” to trade possibilities. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns, who choose second overall, and the New York Giants, who follow them at No. 3, are doing their due diligence by taking calls for potential trades.

With Borgonzi saying it is a “consensus” move to keep the top overall selection, it appears the front office is aligned with where they want to go. And all signs point to a quarterback.

Miami’s Cam Ward has been the pick in virtually every mock draft by experts and fans alike, and it makes sense considering the team’s current quarterback situation. Will Levis, the team’s second-round pick in 2023, has not panned out over the past two seasons, and Tennessee brought in free agents Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle to compete this preseason.

However, neither of the three are strong starting options for a squad that has good offensive weapons in Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard and more, with head coach Brian Callahan leading the way. With better quarterback play, the Titans could compete in the AFC South immediately.

Ward had a tremendous year with the Hurricanes last season after transferring from Washington State. The team went 10-3 under his leadership, completing 67.2% of his passes and leading the ACC with 39 touchdown passes while throwing only seven interceptions.

Ward’s confidence has been through the roof during the pre-draft process, constantly reiterating his belief that he’s the best quarterback in this class. That would be compared to other top options like Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart.

He’s even hinted that he’s going to the Titans, saying during a Fortnite live stream that his favorite players at certain positions throughout the league are current Tennessee stars like Pollard and Treylon Burks. He also talked about his top head coaches, putting Callahan first overall and following it up with the draft order (Browns’ Kevin Stefanski, Giants’ Brian Daboll and so on).

The Titans went 3-14 last season in Callahan’s first year, but they are looking to add a difference maker immediately with the first pick. Ward seems to be the target, but the only certainty is the Titans will submit their card to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who will read that name in Green Bay on Thursday night.

