Titans release Jamarco Jones after multiple training camp fights: ‘Protecting the team isn’t hard’

The Tennessee Titans released offensive lineman Jamarco Jones Thursday after he was dismissed from practice for a second time this week following multiple training camp fights.

Head coach Mike Vrabel addressed Jones’ departure with the media Friday, suggesting Jones’ recent behavior was not “in the best interest of the team.”

“I’m gonna leave it at this: We all have a responsibility to the team,” Vrabel said.

PATRICK MAHOMES SUGGESTS TRAVIS KELCE’S PUNCHING INCIDENT A SIGN THE CHIEFS STILL HAVE A COMPETITIVE EDGE

“I think my job is to protect the team. I think the player’s job is to find a way on to that team. So we are always going to hold the team in high regard and make sure that everything we do and how we carry ourselves is in the best interest of the team.”

Jones, who played three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before signing with the Titans in March 2022, was involved in two incidents with teammates this week.

On Tuesday, he got into an altercation with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, and the two players yanked at each other’s helmets, ESPN reported. They were separated and subsequently kicked out of practice.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The team had Wednesday off. On Thursday, Jones was again sent home early following a blindside block on linebacker Chance Campbell. According to the team’s website, the block nearly started a fight with defensive players.

“We don’t want to practice like that,” Vrabel said Thursday. “We talk all the time about being competitive and going to that line, and certainly not going to do anything that hurts the team. We don’t want to see that.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vrabel helped recruit Jones to Ohio State University when he worked as an assistant coach with the Buckeyes. When asked Friday if the decision to cut Jones was a difficult one, Vrabel offered a blunt response.

“Protecting the team isn’t hard,” Vrabel said.

Waiving Jones leaves Tennessee with a $1.4 million dead cap hit. He never appeared in a game with the Titans after being placed on injured reserve Sept. 22, 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.