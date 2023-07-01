Titans running back arrested after alleged strangulation

Hassan Haskins was arrested Thursday on an aggravated assault charge.

The Tennessee Titans running back was booked into Davidson County in Nashville Thursday after allegedly strangling someone.

ESPN reports he posted $10,000 bond and was released.

He is slated to appear in court July 10.

Haskins was a fourth-round selection in 2022 by the Titans out of the University of Michigan, where he was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021.

His senior year he rushed for 1,327 yards on 270 carries (4.9 yards per carry) while finding the end zone 20 times, five of them against Ohio State.

Haskins played in 15 games last season and carried the ball just 25 times.

He played 60% of the Titans’ special teams snaps, returning 19 kicks for 414 yards.