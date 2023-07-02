Titans running back strangled girlfriend during dispute, police say

Details have emerged in the arrest of Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins.

Haskins was arrested and booked into Davidson County in Nashville on Thursday after allegedly strangling his girlfriend, who also was arrested, on June 22.

ESPN reports that Haskins and Makiah Green got into an argument when he saw that she liked another man’s Instagram photo. The police report says Green threw Haskins’ shoes on the floor, which led to the running back allegedly pushing Green to the floor, tossing her on a bed and using both of his hands to strangle her before the two slapped each other.

The two were out to eat on Thursday, but Haskins allegedly left Green at the restaurant, so she Ubered back to their house. When Green saw Haskins in the home, she allegedly threw a glass at him and locked herself in the bedroom. Haskins then is said to have kicked the door down, and during another argument, Green allegedly ripped a chain off Haskins’ neck.

They also allegedly shattered each other’s phones. Green allegedly broke Haskins’ phone when she saw Snapchats of naked women and then assaulted him.

Haskins says Green attacked him with a broom and choked him from behind and threw his PlayStation 5 through a wall.

Green was arrested and released on $7,500 bond.

TITANS RUNNING BACK ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGED STRANGULATION

Haskins, who was arrested on an aggravated assault charge, is slated to appear in court July 10.

Haskins was a fourth-round selection in 2022 by the Titans out of the University of Michigan, where he was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021.

In his senior year, he rushed for 1,327 yards on 270 carries (4.9 yards per carry) while finding the end zone 20 times, five of them against Ohio State.

Haskins played in 15 games last season and carried the ball just 25 times. He also made 11 catches.

He played 60% of the Titans’ special teams snaps, returning 19 kicks for 414 yards.