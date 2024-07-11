Titans sign veteran safety Jamal Adams to one-year deal

The Tennessee Titans bolstered its secondary on Thursday, as veteran safety Jamal Adams agreed to a one-year deal to play in Nashville in 2024.

ESPN first reported the deal, and the Titans announced it later in the day.

Adams spent the past four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, but he was released on March 5 and has been sitting in the free agent pool ever since.

Tennessee does have Amani Hooker and Elijah Molden on its roster already at safety, but Adams is expected to compete for one of those starting jobs later this month when training camp begins.

Adams, a seven-year veteran, was once the league’s highest-paid safety after he signed a four-year, $70 million extension with the Seahawks after the New York Jets traded him in 2020.

The Jets received two first-round picks from Seattle for Adams, who was coming off back-to-back All-Pro seasons with New York.

Adams’ defensive backs coach with the Jets in those seasons, Dennard Wilson, is on Tennessee’s staff.

Adams’ tenure in Seattle started off with a bang in 2020, as he had a career-high 9.5 sacks over 12 games and made second-team All-Pro and yet another Pro Bowl.

But Adams’ production has plummeted since that season, with injuries playing a major role.

Adams played 12 games again in 2021, but the 2022 season opener saw him tear his quadriceps tendon in his left leg, which ended his campaign. It even carried over into the 2023 season, as he missed the first three games dealing with rehab.

Once he was finally able to get back on the field, Adams didn’t look the same last season, totaling 48 tackles and two passes defended over nine games, and the Seahawks eventually made the decision to shut him down in December.

At one point, Adams, the sixth overall pick by the Jets in 2017 out of LSU, even admitted that he thought about retiring from football.

But Adams gets another opportunity to prove he still has elite talent at the safety position with the Titans.

