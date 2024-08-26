Titans’ Thomas Odukoya shows incredible effort to make touchdown-saving tackle in preseason game

Tennessee Titans tight end Thomas Odukoya isn’t a household name, but it’s plays like the one he made on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints are what will help him stay on an NFL roster.

Odukoya showed off his grit and effort right before halftime of the preseason game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With four seconds left in the first half, Titans kicker Brayden Narveson came up short on a 58-yard field goal attempt. Saints returner Samson Nacua was waiting for the miss and fielded the ball on the miss. It appeared Nacua had a way to the end zone.

Out of nowhere, Odukoya chased him down.

The former Eastern Michigan standout appeared to run more than 150 yards in total to chase down Nacua and save the Saints from scoring.

COMMANDERS, SEAN TAYLOR’S DAUGHTER ANNOUNCE PLANS TO UNVEIL STATUE TO HONOR LATE STAR

The Netherlands-born football player played four years at Eastern Michigan. He appeared in 40 games from 2018 to 2021 and had 21 catches for 189 yards and four touchdowns. He was third team All-MAC in 2021.

He joined the Titans in 2022 as part of the International Player Pathway Program. He’s mostly been relegated to the practice squad since his time in the NFL.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s plays like he made on Sunday that could give him a spot on Brian Callahan’s roster.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.