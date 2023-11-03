Titans’ Treylon Burks carted off field after hitting head on field, laying motionless

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was carted off late in Thusday night’s game after hitting his head on the ground.

Quarterback Will Levis was looking for Burks deep when he almost came up with an incredible grab, but when the ball fell to the grass, so did his head.

Burks lay motionless on the ground for several minutes, and training staff had to remove his facemask before putting him on a backboard.

Players from both sides circled around brooks as he was tended to by medical staff. The broadcast said Burks had movement in all his extremities.

It wasn’t the first scary injury of the night – Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Cole Holcomb left the game in the second half after a gruesome injury to his leg. He, too, was carted off.

Burks is in his second season out of the University of Arkansas. The Titans selected him with the 18th pick last year, seemingly as a replacement for A.J. Brown, whom they traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

He gave a soft thumbs up while he was being taken off the field.

Burks had two catches for 33 yards on the night. Pittsburgh won the game, 20-16, as Diontae Johnson scored the game-winning touchdown.