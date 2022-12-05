Titans’ Treylon Burks takes brutal hit to facemask, somehow maintains touchdown catch

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks made an incredible touchdown catch as he took a helmet to his facemask in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill found Burks streaking across the middle of the field into the end zone for the 25-yard touchdown. Burks made the catch in between two Eagles defenders but took a huge hit from safety Marcus Epps. Burks was down for a few moments.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The replay showed Epps’ helmet hitting Burks directly in the facemask. He was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play. Burks eventually got up and walked to the sideline under his own power. He was taken back to the locker room for further evaluation.

It was Burks’ first career touchdown.

GIANTS’ ADOREE’ JACKSON FOCUSES ON THE ‘BLESSINGS’ AMID PLAYOFF PUSH: ‘YOU CAN’T TAKE THESE GAMES FOR GRANTED’

The touchdown helped tie the game 7-7.

Burks came into the game with 24 catches for 334 yards in seven games.

Tennessee came into the game off a loss last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Titans were looking to spoil the Eagles’ chances of clinching a playoff berth.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Philadelphia can clinch a playoff berth if they beat Tennessee, the Washington Commanders lose to the New York Giants, the San Francisco 49ers lose or tie to the Miami Dolphins and the Seattle Seahawks lose or tie to the Los Angeles Rams (just as long the 49ers and Seahawks don’t both tie). The Eagles could also clinch with a win, a Commanders tie, 49ers loss and Seahawks loss.