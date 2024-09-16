Titans’ Will Levis faces ridicule after inexplicable turnover for 2nd straight week

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis was ridiculed for the second consecutive week for creating an inexplicable turnover – this time it came Sunday against the New York Jets.

Levis had the Titans in the red zone, looking to go up two touchdowns on the Jets early in the game. Levis took the snap, looked to his right and started to find space through the pocket. He was faced with a couple of would-be Jets tacklers.

As Levis moved up through the pocket, he was tripped. He then tried to shovel a backward pass to running back Tyjae Spears. The pass was too low and he wasn’t able to get the pass completed. Instead, Jets defenders jumped on the ball and recovered the fumble.

Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams recovered the fumble and NFL fans took Levis to task over the play.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan seemed to yell at Levis as he came back to the sideline.

“Hey, what the f— are you doing?” Callahan appeared to say.

It was the second straight week that Levis had a head-scratching turnover. Against the Chicago Bears last week, Levis again was trying to create something out of nothing.

He threw an interception to Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who returned the pass 43 yards for the go-ahead score. Chicago won the game 24-17.

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gave some insight on the Levis turnover on the “ManningCast” on ESPN on Monday night.

“That’s just a terrible decision,” Belichick said. “Tom [Brady] and I have talked a million times about. If you complete this pass, what’s the upside? You gain one yard, two yards? What’s the downside? You lose the game.”

