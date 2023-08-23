Titans’ Will Levis ‘proud’ of how loved ones handled spotlight, reveals how he stayed ‘sane’ during draft fall

The NFL world watched as Will Levis went from a first-round lock to a second-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in the spring. The broadcast cameras showed the Kentucky standout go from excited to melancholy in the green room in a matter of hours.

Levis told Fox News Digital in a recent interview there was at least one thing that kept him “sane” as the minutes ticked by slowly.

“There was nothing I could do about it. That was at least what kept me a little sane. I knew there’s nothing in my power that I can do to change my position while you’re back there sitting around. It is what it is,” Levis said.

“I wasn’t really worried about my situation or how things were going for me, and I wasn’t watching the broadcast or anything. So, I didn’t know all the eyes that were on me and how they were portraying me in the broadcast.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“But, I mean, at the very least, I wish that the airtime I stole on TV, I think could have been used a little bit more efficiently for the guys that did get picked and are able to have those big moments for themselves. It is what it is. And I truly believe I ended up where I was meant to end up. And regardless if I went first overall or in the seventh round or undrafted, I know that my work ethic wouldn’t change. I’m just so glad to be where I am.”

In the midst of the draft drama, Levis was flanked by his family and loved ones.

His girlfriend Gia Duddy and sister Kelley Levis both caught the attention of fans during the draft. They became the talk of the NFL world for a brief moment. Will Levis said he was “proud” of how they handled the spotlight in those moments.

“The internet is always going to internet,” he told Fox News Digital. “And I think I’ve known that just from playing sports and have a lot of attention that came from that. But for my sisters and my girlfriend, I think from that night they kind of got that side of it or that feel for that side of things on the internet a little bit for the first time. It’s eye-opening for them, and I was proud of how they handled it that’s for sure.”

By the second night of the draft, the Titans selected Levis with the No. 33 overall pick. Finally, he could get started as a professional quarterback and work with veteran Ryan Tannehill and second-year player Malik Willis.

TITANS ROOKIE WILL LEVIS DISHES ON MAYONNAISE OBSESSION

“It’s been great,” he said of his first few months with the Titans. “I’ve been able to learn from a lot of class act individuals, starting with the ownership and just the staff we have going down all the way to the players, especially the quarterbacks I have in my room — Malik and Ryan — that I get to work with every day (and) have been pushing me a lot and getting me to understand what it takes to be an NFL quarterback. So, off to a great start. Feel confident.”

Levis, who spoke to Fox News Digital on behalf of his recent partnership with Hellmann’s mayonnaise, revealed some of the best advice he’s gotten so far.

“Best advice? I’d probably just say it’s very clich?, it’s very vague, but you know, just having that one play at a time mentality,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There’s no time and there’s no space in the NFL to pay attention to good or bad things that happened in the past because your full attention and your full brain power needs to be put toward that next play or what’s required of you in that next play or else you’re not going to be fully there, and you can do something that can hurt yourself or the team. I’d say that’s definitely the most important thing I’ve learned.”