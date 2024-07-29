Titans’ Will Levis, whose ex became infamous NFL Draft meme, confirms dating rumors with new girl

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis confirmed dating rumors with “Bachelor” alumni Victoria Fuller in an Instagram Story on Monday.

Levis posted a photo on his Instagram Stories that shows the two new lovebirds embracing on a boat. He tagged Fuller with a white heart emoji.

Fuller re-posted to her Instagram Stories with a caption that read, “life update,” with teary-eyed and heart emojis.

Levis, 25, and Fuller, 30, had been rumored to be dating after Page Six first reported things were “very new, but she’s having a lot of fun getting to know him.”

Levis’ love life became a storyline as he began his NFL career after his ex-girlfriend, Gia Duddy, became a now-infamous NFL Draft meme as they were seen together in the green room during the first round in 2023.

Levis didn’t get drafted in the first round despite being invited to the Draft, and Duddy’s reactions to not hearing her then-boyfriend’s name called went viral.

The Titans would eventually take the Kentucky product with the second pick in the second round (33rd overall).

But Levis and Duddy split last September, as Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast reported.

Levis and Duddy were a college couple, dating for three years. Duddy was at Penn State, where Levis started his college career, and they dated through his time at Kentucky, where he grew to be a top prospect.

During an interview with The Spun, Levis explained in February that he was still getting used to being single after his long relationship.

“I mean, it’s something I’m not used to,” he said. “I was with her for pretty much three years, so it’s something I’m still trying to navigate and figure out.”

Levis added that he wasn’t really concerned about his love life during his rookie campaign, where he started nine games for the Titans.

Levis went 3-6 over those starts, throwing for 1,808 yards with eight touchdowns to four interceptions.

Titans brass brought in more quarterback competition in training camp for Levis this year, as Mason Rudolph entered the fold with Malik Willis also in the quarterbacks room. It is expected to be Levis’ job to lose in Brian Callahan’s first year as head coach.

But, while Levis fights for his starting spot, he has a new beginning in his personal life as well.

