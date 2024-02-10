TJ Watt posts 5-word reaction to losing Defensive Player of the Year

T.J. Watt led the NFL with 19.0 sacks in the 2023 regular season — but he doesn’t have an award to show for it.

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker was named a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler, but he finished in second place in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting.

It was announced at Thursday’s NFL Honors that Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett won the award for the first time in his career.

It’s safe to say Watt isn’t thrilled about it.

The Steeler took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his frustrations that have apparently been around for a while.

“Nothing I’m not used to,” he posted.

Watt was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 when he tied the all-time NFL record with 22.5 sacks in a single season. But this was also the third time in the last four seasons he’s led the league in sacks. In 2020, Watt racked up 15.0 sacks and 23 tackles for loss, both NFL highs, but was second in the voting to Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald.

Watt’s older brother, three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, also chimed in, providing plenty of stats that Watt finished ahead of Garrett.

“Myles is a phenomenal player, I’m a big fan and he’s had an incredible career so far,” J.J. wrote on X. “I can acknowledge that while also wondering what more TJ could have possibly done.”

Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons finished in third place, but he’s quite alright with how the voting went down.

“Myles was the better player!! Reality of the situation ! Myles Faced way more double teams and affect on qbs! Fans please stop looking at stats and look at film please!!” he wrote on X.

The race was close: Garrett finished with 165 points via 23 first-place votes, while Watt had 19 first-place votes and 140 total points. Parsons got seven first-place votes.

Garrett racked up 14.0 sacks, while making his fifth Pro Bowl. He finished in fifth place in the DPOY voting last year.

