Todd Bowles on coaching staff changes amid Bucs’ struggles: ‘Everything is on the table for us’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is not ruling out anything when it comes to solving the Bucs’ mounting problems, and that includes his coaching staff.

Following the Bucs’ 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, Bowles was asked if he was considering any changes to his coaching staff or play calling ahead of their next game against the Los Angeles Rams.

“We’re going to talk about everything this weekend,” he said of Tampa Bay’s long mini-bye. “When you’re not playing well, everything is on the table for us, and we’ll discuss it as a staff.”

Tampa Bay is on a three-game skid – a first for quarterback Tom Brady since 2002. Amid a string of scoring issues, the Bucs are 3-5, losing their fifth game in six weeks.

“It’s still dark. Until you win ball games consistently and play four quarters consistently, it’s going to be dark,” Bowles added. “That doesn’t mean we can’t get out of it, we just have a lot of work to do – as coaches and as players.

Bucs’ offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has come under heavy scrutiny over the weeks.

Leftwich acknowledged this week after Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers that change is needed.

“People want to see points on the board, people want to see what we’ve been used to, what we’ve done since we’ve been here,” Leftwich said Tuesday, via the team’s official transcript.

“You’re not beating [anybody] in this league scoring three points, right? Let’s just be honest, you’re not beating a soul — not a team in this league — scoring three points.”

The Bucs will have 10 days before they host the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 6.

