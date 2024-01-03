Tom Brady agrees with Jim Harbaugh calling JJ McCarthy Michigan’s greatest quarterback: ‘No doubt!!!’

A Rose Bowl classic unfolded in Pasadena on Monday night, with the University of Michigan coming back in the fourth quarter to tie things up against the University of Alabama and eventually win it in overtime.

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan’s quarterback, was a catalyst in making that happen, as the team’s perfect season continues on to Houston for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

After the game, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh had high praise for his signal caller, going as far as to call him the greatest quarterback to wear the maize and blue for the Wolverines.

And let’s remember: Tom Brady played at Michigan before putting together arguably the greatest NFL career of all-time at the position.

“I’ve said it before, but right here, this is the greatest quarterback in University of Michigan — college football history,” Harbaugh told media members. “Got a long way to go to get where Tom Brady eventually got to, which is the GOAT.

“But in a college career there’s been nobody at Michigan better than J.J. I know we talk about it an amalgamation of quarterbacks. He is that guy.”

Harbaugh also added that the last person to defeat Alabama at quarterback in overtime was Brady prior to McCarthy leading the way.

Of course, everyone will have their own opinions about Harbaugh’s statement, but Brady himself was in agreement.

“Go Blue!!! No doubt!!!,” Brady responded on SportsCenter’s clip of the post-game availability.

McCarthy wasn’t at all perfect in the Rose Bowl, as the Wolverines got off to a slow start. But when pressure was at its highest late in the fourth quarter with the team’s season on the line, McCarthy delivered some spectacular plays and showed guts to eventually hit Roman Wilson for a wide open touchdown pass to tie the game following the extra point.

Michigan got the ball to start overtime, which begins at the opponent’s 25-yard line where each team gets a chance to match the other until one team doesn’t score.

Just two plays were needed for Michigan to find the end zone, as running back Blake Corum scored his second touchdown of the game, this one on the ground.

Jalen Milroe and Alabama had a chance to respond after deferring the coin toss, but Milroe was stopped on fourth-and-goal for the Wolverines to complete their comeback.

McCarthy finished the game 17-of-27 for 221 yards and three touchdowns, including a catch-and-run by Tyler Morris for his first of the season and the first touchdown of the game to Corum.

The junior’s college career could reach its peak if the Wolverines are able to take down the red-hot Washington Huskies, who defeated the University of Texas behind another stellar Michael Penix Jr. performance on offense.

With the argument of being the greatest of all time out there, McCarthy will have to back up his head coach’s statement with another great game that he will hope ends with a national title.