Tom Brady cautiously optimistic on Chiefs’ chances of 3-peating: ‘It’s a big challenge’

As soon as the Kansas City Chiefs went back-to-back in February, they had one number in mind: three.

Travis Kelce almost automatically shut down retirement rumors, saying he was coming back to win a third Super Bowl in a row, an unprecedented feat.

No, not even Tom Brady, who won seven of the 10 Super Bowls he played in, ever won three-straight. However, his New England Patriots were the last team to repeat before Kansas City did it (although, they did play in three consecutive from Super Bowls LI to LIII).

If Tom Brady can’t even do it, he’s skeptical whether anyone can.

“To put three of those together, in back-to-back-to-back seasons, with drafting last, a very hard schedule, all of the turnover in free agency and guys continuing to be motivated, it’s a big challenge …” Brady said on Monday’s “The Herd.” “There’s not a 50% chance of that happening. They’re way less than that. Those players are going to show up every day, they’re going to have to put in the work like they have.”

However, he wouldn’t exactly be surprised.

“That’s not to say the Chiefs couldn’t accomplish that. Believe me, everybody would probably put them as one of the odds-on favorites to do it …” he said.

“They have a tremendous coach in Andy Reid, who doesn’t ever look backward,” Brady said. “He’s not going to say, ‘Hey, because we were great last year, we’re going to be great again this year.’ He’s a veteran, experienced, championship-level coach who holds those guys accountable. They’ve got a great quarterback in Patrick [Mahomes], who, as we know, when he’s on the field, he’s as great a football player as there is in the NFL. Travis Kelce, what he can do at the tight end position is really a great safety blanket. Rashee Rice came on as a rookie. [They’ve got] Chris Jones [back]. They’ve got [Steve] Spagnuolo back there as a defensive coordinator.”

“They’ve got a lot of great pieces, but to win it all again is a momentous task.”

Kansas City selected wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round, the new record holder for the fastest 40-yard dash. Their only big loss was cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who they traded for picks.

