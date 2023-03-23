Tom Brady channels Emerson’s passage about ‘false friends’ in wake of ex’s interview

Tom Brady shared a passage from Ralph Waldo Emerson the day after Gisele B?ndchen’s interview with Vanity Fair dropped, explaining her divorce from the NFL legend.

Brady shared the poem that mentioned “false friends” on Thursday morning:

“What is success? To laugh often and much; To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate the beauty to find the best in others; to leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch or a redeemed social condition; to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded!”

Brady accompanied the cryptic post with three red heart emojis.

B?ndchen told Vanity Fair her divorce from Brady last fall was “the death of my dream,” as she lost who was meant to be her partner for life.

“I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it’s beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I’m so grateful I did,” she said.

B?ndchen, 42, and Brady, 45, rocked headlines in October as the news of their split surfaced online. However, the mother of two revealed how upsetting the rumors were that fans believed she gave Brady an ultimatum amid his retirement from football.

The news to B?ndchen was “very hurtful” and “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.”

“Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,” she revealed to Vanity Fair.

“If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

“What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle… It’s not so black and white,” she added.

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL in February. Since then, he has been spending a lot of time with his children, becoming the face of his business ventures and even walking the red carpet for the movie “80 for Brady.”

Brady won seven Super Bowls during his career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is considered to be one of the greatest NFL players ever.

Fox News’ Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.