Tom Brady declares it ‘Michigan’s year’ in Fox Sports debut

Tom Brady made his first Fox Sports cameo appearance on Saturday and hyped up the Michigan Wolverines as they began their latest quest for a national championship.

Brady appeared on “Big Noon Kickoff” as a segment talked about the race for the Big Ten Conference title. The former Wolverines quarterback who went on to be one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time, obviously, threw his hat in the ring for Michigan.

“Look, guys, I hate to ruin this for everyone else, but this is Michigan’s year. We’re coming off two back-to-back Big Ten titles, two straight Ohio State beatdowns. Sorry, Urban (Meyer). Look, Coach Harbaugh’s got all his key pieces back. He’s got a blue-chip quarterback in J.J. McCarthy. A two-headed monster in the backfield. And we got a loaded defense.

“The winningest program in college football history is ready to go and make another national championship run. We got this. Let’s go. Go Blue.”

Michigan started off on the right foot with a 30-3 win over East Carolina. The Wolverines made it to the College Football Playoff last year before being upset by TCU in their semifinal matchup.

On Saturday, even with Jim Harbaugh suspended, Michigan looked ripe to stake a claim in the conference title race.

J.J. McCarthy passed for 280 yards and threw three touchdown passes in the win and showed support for his suspended coach with a “Free Harbaugh” T-shirt.

Michigan running back Blake Corum led the team with 73 rushing yards and a score. Roman Wilson had six catches for 78 yards and had each of McCarthy’s three touchdowns. Cornelius Johnson added five catches for 71 yards.