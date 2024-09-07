Tom Brady embracing rookie role ahead of NFL broadcasting debut: ‘I wanna earn it’

Tom Brady is just 24 hours out from making his rookie debut.

That’s right, the legendary NFL quarterback and future Hall of Famer will be a rookie again when he steps into the broadcasting booth for the very first time as the lead analyst for FOX’s NFL coverage on Sunday afternoon.

“Obviously, super excited,” Brady said during the Texas-Michigan halftime interview with “Big Noon Kickoff.”

“There’s a little anxiousness, obviously. There’s been a lot of preparation that’s gone into it from a lot of people, and it’s been a couple-year journey.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will join play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt in the booth and veteran reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi as they cover Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns Week 1 matchup on FOX Sports’ “America’s Game of the Week.”

“I get to cover a sport that I absolutely love, and I’m very excited about that,” Brady said Saturday.

“I love coming to join great teams, and I have that here at FOX, and I have it with my crew. . . . In a lot of ways, I am the rookie,” he continued. “I wanna come in here and I wanna earn it. I wanna go out there every day and do my best for them and for the fans. I wanna provide a little bit of insight for everybody to make everyone understand [the game] a little bit deeper, and I’m really excited about that.”

Brady gave viewers a snapshot into what they can expect from him on Sunday, breaking down the quarterback play.

“They’re coming off different seasons last year. Dak [Prescot] is coming off, probably the best season of his career statistically. Deshaun [Watson] wants to get out there and prove that Cleveland made the investment in him and that he can come through when it matters.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. Fans can tune in on FOX or stream the game on the FOX Sports app.

