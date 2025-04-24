Tom Brady excludes himself from ‘all-time’ quarterbacks list

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The greatest of all time sure is humble.

In a recent YouTube video, Tom Brady was asked who he believes are the “five most talented arms in NFL history,” and while he had trouble pinpointing them, he did not include himself. (Perhaps that was part of the struggle.)

Brady, of course, holds the all-time records for passing touchdowns and yards, to go along with his seven Super Bowls.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Two names almost immediately came to Brady’s mind: Dan Marino and Aaron Rodgers.

“I think most people would certainly say those two,” he added.

Brady then included Brett Favre before pondering about the fourth, but he went with an outsider in Matthew Stafford.

He couldn’t narrow down his fifth, but name-dropped Jeff George, Michael Vick, Randall Cunningham and Josh Allen.

GET FULL 2025 NFL DRAFT COVERAGE WITH REAL-TIME PICKS, EXPERT ANALYSIS AND CAN’T-MISS MOMENTS

Brady had been hit on the spot, so he knew he was “missing some people.”

“Those guys have great arms, and then you have the elite, elite arms,” he said.

Vick is rather a surprising pull, considering he was much more known for his rushing prowess. Allen is in the running for the best arm in the game today, and it helped him take home his first MVP Award.

Some notable names were missing, including Hall of Famers John Elway and Peyton Manning, and the game’s current best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And maybe in a few years, others will join that conversation.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.