Tom Brady fires back at Baker Mayfield’s stressful locker room remark: ‘This wasn’t day care’

Tom Brady made an immediate impact on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he joined the team before the start of the 2020 season following a long tenure with the New England Patriots.

Brady had 14,643 passing yards and 108 touchdown passes as he brought a second Super Bowl title to the organization. The seven-time champion attempted to instill a winning mindset onto his teammates during those three years.

Current Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield said in a podcast interview that the mindset “had everybody dialed in” but “stressed everyone out.”

Brady responded to the remark as he called the Buccaneers’ Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I thought stressful was not having Super Bowl rings,” Brady said during the game. “There was a mindset of a champion I took to work every day. This wasn’t day care. If I wanted to have fun, I was gonna go to Disneyland with my kids.

“There’s a way to approach this game and it’s with the right mindset to try to push each other outside of our comfort zones and great teammates do that. I come in, I have someone like (Rob) Gronkowski, I have someone like (Mike) Evans. There’s high expectations for us, we got to make sure we go out there and deliver.”

Mayfield has come into his own with the Buccaneers after going from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers to the Los Angeles Rams and later to Tampa Bay.

He’s played well enough to turn the Buccaneers into a postseason contender.

